Carter Kieboom vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Carter Kieboom -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is batting .267 with a double and three home runs.
- This season, Kieboom has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the eight games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (37.5%), and in 9.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kieboom has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|.250
|AVG
|.269
|.250
|OBP
|.296
|.250
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|5
|0/0
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Perez (5-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.68, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .199 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.