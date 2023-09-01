Ildemaro Vargas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Friday, Ildemaro Vargas (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .235.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 64 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|41
|.222
|AVG
|.242
|.250
|OBP
|.291
|.361
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|7/9
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.68, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .199 against him.
