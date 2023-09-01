On Friday, Ildemaro Vargas (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .235.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 64 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 41 .222 AVG .242 .250 OBP .291 .361 SLG .348 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 7/9 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings