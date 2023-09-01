On Friday, September 1 at 7:05 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (67-67) visit the Washington Nationals (62-73) at Nationals Park. Eury Perez will get the call for the Marlins, while Jake Irvin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The favored Marlins have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.68 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 36 (60%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Marlins have a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 120 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (44.2%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 32-32 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Alex Call 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Carter Kieboom 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

