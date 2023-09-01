Nationals vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 1
The Miami Marlins (67-67) and Washington Nationals (62-73) meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (5-4, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.38 ERA).
Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.68 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.38 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- During 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
- Irvin is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Irvin is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Jake Irvin vs. Marlins
- The opposing Marlins offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1173 total hits and 27th in MLB action with 534 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and are 27th in all of MLB with 129 home runs.
- Irvin has a 1.64 ERA and a 1.182 WHIP against the Marlins this season in 11 innings pitched, allowing a .205 batting average over two appearances.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Perez (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 4.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.027 in 15 games this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Perez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Eury Pérez vs. Nationals
- The Nationals are batting .256 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (22nd in the league) with 121 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 5-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in 11 innings this season.
