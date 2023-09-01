Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Wanting to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.
Games to Bet on Today
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bulls (-1.5)
- Bulls Moneyline: -120
- Hawks Moneyline: +100
- Total: 234.5
Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNLV Rebels
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UNLV (-13.5)
- UNLV Moneyline: -500
- Kansas Moneyline: +375
- Total: 67.5
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-3.5)
- Minnesota Moneyline: -175
- Bowling Green Moneyline: +145
- Total: 39.5
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET, YES (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nets (-6.5)
- Nets Moneyline: -275
- Pistons Moneyline: +220
- Total: 232.5
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: BSOK, BSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -160
- Timberwolves Moneyline: +135
- Total: 225.5
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Kings (-7.5)
- Kings Moneyline: -300
- Trail Blazers Moneyline: +230
- Total: 236.5
Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rockets (-3.5)
- Rockets Moneyline: -155
- Pacers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 237.5
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Clippers (-10.5)
- Clippers Moneyline: -650
- Hornets Moneyline: +450
- Total: 228.5
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jazz (-2.5)
- Jazz Moneyline: -145
- Spurs Moneyline: +120
- Total: 242.5
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-4.5)
- Pelicans Moneyline: -190
- Grizzlies Moneyline: +155
- Total: 229.5
