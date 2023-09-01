Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Virginia Today

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

Tulane (-10.5) Tulane Moneyline: -400

-400 Virginia Tech Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 44

Morgan State Bears vs. Virginia Cavaliers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Virginia (-26.5)

Virginia (-26.5) Total: 131.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.