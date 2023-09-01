Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're wanting to bet on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.
Games to Bet on Today
Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Ohio (-1.5)
- Total: 158.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
East Carolina Pirates vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-17.5)
- Total: 146.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Kings (-15.5)
- Kings Moneyline: -2000
- Hornets Moneyline: +1000
- Total: 232.5
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Kings (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Maple Leafs (+115)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Creighton Bluejays vs. Georgetown Hoyas
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Georgetown (-12.5)
- Total: 148.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -145
- Thunder Moneyline: +120
- Total: 238.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ESPN+,ALT,MSGSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-175)
- Moneyline Underdog: Islanders (+145)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Auburn Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Auburn (-21.5)
- Total: 148.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Grizzlies (-11.5)
- Grizzlies Moneyline: -700
- Spurs Moneyline: +500
- Total: 233.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Duke (-13.5)
- Total: 151.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.