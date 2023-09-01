Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Cavaliers Moneyline: -500

-500 Spurs Moneyline: +360

+360 Total: 234.5

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, TSN (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BA, TSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Warriors Moneyline: -140

-140 Raptors Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 237.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-2.5)

Timberwolves (-2.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -140

-140 Mavericks Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 229.5

SMU Mustangs vs. Memphis Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)

Memphis (-6.5) Total: 149.5

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)

Packers (-3) Packers Moneyline: -155

-155 Bears Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 45

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bengals (-7)

Bengals (-7) Bengals Moneyline: -350

-350 Browns Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 37

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Suns Moneyline: -175

-175 Grizzlies Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 229.5

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Hamden, Connecticut

Hamden, Connecticut TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Quinnipiac (-10.5)

Quinnipiac (-10.5) Total: 150.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)

Chargers (-3.5) Chargers Moneyline: -190

-190 Chiefs Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 35

Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Temple (-1.5)

Temple (-1.5) Total: 149.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.