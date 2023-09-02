The Washington Nationals and Carter Kieboom, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time out, take on JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

  • Kieboom is batting .257 with a double and three home runs.
  • Kieboom will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Kieboom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
.222 AVG .269
.222 OBP .296
.222 SLG .654
0 XBH 4
0 HR 3
1 RBI 5
3/0 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without giving up a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.