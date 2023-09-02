As of September 2 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington compiled an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of five Commanders games last season hit the over.

Washington had the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders put up a 4-5 record at home and were 4-3-1 on the road last year.

As the underdog in the game, Washington was 4-4. As favorites, the Commanders were 4-4-1.

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games with the Browns last year.

Brissett also ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and picked up 546 yards (36.4 per game).

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

Cody Barton compiled two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +40000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +4500 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

