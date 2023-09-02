Dominic Smith -- .105 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 39 walks while hitting .252.

Smith has gotten a hit in 77 of 124 games this season (62.1%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this season (26 of 124), with two or more RBI nine times (7.3%).

In 33.9% of his games this year (42 of 124), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.4%) he has scored more than once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .245 AVG .259 .316 OBP .333 .291 SLG .371 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 20 38/17 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings