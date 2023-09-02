The Hampton Pirates (0-0) and the Grambling Tigers (0-0) play at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Hampton was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 12th-worst with 295.4 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 31st in the FCS (336.5 yards allowed per game). While Grambling ranked 78th in total defense with 392.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 16th-worst (300.7 yards per game).

Hampton vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Harrison, New Jersey

Harrison, New Jersey Venue: Red Bull Arena

Hampton vs. Grambling Key Statistics (2022)

Hampton Grambling 295.4 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.7 (108th) 336.5 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.1 (67th) 121.3 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152 (63rd) 174.1 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (117th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Hampton Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Malcolm Mays put up 1,526 passing yards (138.7 per game), a 55.3% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also added 171 rushing yards on 48 carries with one rushing TD (averaging 15.5 rushing yards per game).

Last year Darran Butts took 95 carries for 505 yards (45.9 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Elijah Burris churned out 289 yards on 64 carries (26.3 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

Jadakis Bonds collected 44 receptions for 759 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He was targeted 46 times, and averaged 69 yards per game.

Tyler Thompson tacked on 256 yards on 19 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 21 times, and averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game.

Romon Copeland's stat line last season: 227 receiving yards, 14 catches, two touchdowns, on 10 targets.

Grambling Stats Leaders (2022)

Quaterius Hawkins threw for an average of 84.4 pass yards per outing and threw for six touchdowns last season.

Maurice Washington racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 53.5 yards per game last season.

Last season Floyd Chalk IV rushed for 380 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Lyndon Rash averaged 47 receiving yards and collected five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Claude Coleman averaged 21.5 receiving yards on 0.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Noah Bean caught 14 passes on his way to 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

