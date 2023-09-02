The James Madison Dukes (0-0) are heavily favored by 46.5 points against the FCS Bucknell Bison on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The point total is set at 52.5.

James Madison excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 13th-best in scoring offense (37.0 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (20.9 points allowed per game). While Bucknell ranked 60th in total defense with 369.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (260.9 yards per game).

James Madison vs. Bucknell Game Info

James Madison vs Bucknell Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -46.5 -115 -110 52.5 -110 -115 N/A N/A

Week 1 Sun Belt Betting Trends

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison's record against the spread last season was 7-4-0.

Out of 11 James Madison games last year, seven went over the total.

James Madison won six of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (75%).

The Bison have not been a bigger underdog this season than the moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Todd Centeio passed for 2,692 yards (244.7 per game), completing 63.6% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games last year.

In addition, Centeio ran for 371 yards and seven TDs.

Kris Thornton had 60 catches for 1,025 yards (93.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

On the ground, Percy Agyei-Obese scored eight touchdowns a season ago and picked up 908 yards (82.5 per game).

On the ground, Kaelon Black scored three touchdowns and accumulated 328 yards (29.8 per game).

Also, Black had 17 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

In 11 games last year, Taurus Jones posted 1.0 sack to go with 6.0 TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception.

On defense in 2022, Isaac Ukwu had 28 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 11 games played.

Jamare Edwards registered 6.5 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 34 tackles in 11 games played a season ago.

On defense in 2022, James Carpenter contributed 37 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks through 11 games.

