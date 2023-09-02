The James Madison Dukes (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Bucknell Bison (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 13th-best in scoring offense (37.0 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (20.9 points allowed per game). While Bucknell ranked 60th in total defense with 369.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (260.9 yards per game).

James Madison vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Bucknell Key Statistics (2022)

James Madison Bucknell 452.5 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.9 (126th) 290.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.1 (51st) 187.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (105th) 265.3 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (118th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

James Madison Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Todd Centeio produced 2,692 passing yards (244.7 per game), a 63.6% completion percentage, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 371 rushing yards on 95 carries with seven rushing TDs (averaging 33.7 rushing yards per game).

Last season, Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 908 yards on 159 carries (82.5 yards per game) and scored eight times.

Latrele Palmer put up 404 yards on 101 carries (36.7 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Kris Thornton amassed 60 receptions for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was targeted 96 times, and averaged 93.2 yards per game.

Reggie Brown produced last season, grabbing 24 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He collected 36.5 receiving yards per game.

Terrance Greene Jr. hauled in 21 passes on 41 targets for 389 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.4 receiving yards per game.

Bucknell Stats Leaders (2022)

Nick Semptimphelter averaged 67.8 yards passing per outing and tossed four touchdowns last season.

Rushawn Baker compiled 649 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Coleman Bennett rushed for 361 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also averaged 15.5 receiving yards per game.

Damian Harris was targeted 3.3 times per game and racked up 357 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Marques Owens averaged 24.5 receiving yards on 1.8 targets per game in 2022.

