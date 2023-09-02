The Liberty Flames (0-0) host the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Liberty put up 389.3 yards per game on offense last season (66th in the FBS), and it ranked 36th on the other side of the ball with 346.3 yards allowed per game. On offense, Bowling Green ranked 108th in the FBS with 334.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 103rd in total defense (419.6 yards allowed per contest).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics (2022)

Liberty Bowling Green 389.3 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.4 (98th) 346.3 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.6 (111th) 172.8 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.1 (121st) 216.5 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (62nd) 27 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (17th)

Liberty Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Johnathan Bennett recorded 1,534 passing yards (118 per game), a 58.3% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added 181 rushing yards on 76 carries with two rushing TDs (averaging 13.9 rushing yards per game).

Last year Dae Dae Hunter took 129 rushing attempts for 850 yards (65.4 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

Shedro Louis ran for 529 yards on 122 carries (40.7 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

Demario Douglas amassed 78 receptions for 993 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 116 times, and averaged 76.4 yards per game.

Noah Frith also impressed receiving last year. He had 24 receptions for 424 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 50 times.

CJ Yarbrough reeled in 16 passes on 29 targets for 221 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 17 receiving yards per game.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders (2022)

Matt McDonald threw for 2,666 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

Jaison Patterson racked up one rushing touchdown on 45.1 yards per game last season.

Last season Jamal Johnson rushed for 247 yards.

Odieu Hiliare averaged 58.7 receiving yards and racked up six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Tyrone Broden hauled in seven touchdowns and had 506 receiving yards (38.9 ypg) in 2022.

Christian Sims hauled in 45 passes on his way to 458 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

