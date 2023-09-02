Saturday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (62-74) taking on the Miami Marlins (68-67) at 4:05 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (6-8, 4.82 ERA).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 53 wins in the 121 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 52 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (586 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule