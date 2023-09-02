Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others in the Miami Marlins-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 149 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .282/.332/.473 slash line on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 76 RBI (145 total hits).

He's slashed .282/.330/.412 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 2-for-4 0 0 3 3

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 177 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .350/.393/.448 so far this year.

Arraez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and a walk.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

