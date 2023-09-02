The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) have a Big Ten matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Indiana 17

Ohio State 45, Indiana 17 Ohio State won nine of the 10 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (90%).

The Buckeyes won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter last year.

Indiana won one of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Hoosiers played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indiana (+30.5)



Indiana (+30.5) Ohio State had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Buckeyes won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 30.5-point favorite or more last season.

Indiana's record against the spread last season was 4-8-0.

The Hoosiers were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 30.5-point underdogs last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Ohio State played nine games with over 59.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.

Ohio State played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 59.5 points.

These teams averaged a combined 67.5 points per game a season ago, eight more points than the total of 59.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.7 58.9 61 Implied Total AVG 43.3 44.1 42 ATS Record 6-6-1 4-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-3-0 6-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 54.6 55.3 Implied Total AVG 34.7 34.1 35.4 ATS Record 4-8-0 3-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 4-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-4 1-3

