Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 2, when the Virginia Tech Hokies and Old Dominion Monarchs square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hokies. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Old Dominion (+16.5)
|Under (47.5)
|Virginia Tech 25, Old Dominion 20
Old Dominion Betting Info (2022)
- The Monarchs have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Monarchs went 5-7-0 ATS last season.
- Old Dominion covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.
- The Monarchs and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 12 times last season.
- Last season, Old Dominion's games resulted in an average scoring total of 52.2, which is 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Virginia Tech Betting Info (2022)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 86.7%.
- The Hokies put together a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Virginia Tech went winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites last season.
- Hokies games went over the point total three out of 11 times last season.
- The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 1.0 more than the average point total for Virginia Tech games a year ago.
Monarchs vs. Hokies 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Virginia Tech
|19.3
|24.7
|21
|19.6
|17.8
|29
|Old Dominion
|19.5
|26.6
|16.5
|26.3
|22.5
|26.8
