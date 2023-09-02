2023 Portland Classic Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Heading into round three at the 2023 Portland Classic, Perrine Delacour is in the lead with a score of -14. Watch as the action continues from Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.
How to Watch the 2023 Portland Classic
- Start Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,467 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Golf Channel
Portland Classic Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Perrine Delacour
|1st
|-14
|63-67
|Linn Grant
|2nd
|-13
|65-66
|Megan Khang
|3rd
|-12
|66-66
|Gina Kim
|4th
|-10
|64-70
|Elizabeth Szokol
|4th
|-10
|68-66
Portland Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|11:30 AM ET
|Sung-hyun Park (-4/54th), Bianca Pagdanganan (-4/54th)
|4:40 PM ET
|Elizabeth Szokol (-10/4th), Ally Ewing (-10/4th)
|4:30 PM ET
|Chanettee Wannasaen (-10/4th), Charley Hull (-10/4th)
|4:20 PM ET
|Gina Kim (-10/4th), Madelene Sagstrom (-10/4th)
|4:10 PM ET
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-9/11th), Atthaya Thitikul (-9/11th)
|4:00 PM ET
|Yuka Saso (-9/11th), Carlota Ciganda (-9/11th)
|3:50 PM ET
|Danielle Kang (-9/11th), Nanna Madsen (-9/11th)
|3:40 PM ET
|Xiyu Lin (-8/17th), Moriya Jutanugarn (-8/17th)
|3:30 PM ET
|Lauren Hartlage (-8/17th), Caroline Inglis (-8/17th)
|3:20 PM ET
|Ariya Jutanugarn (-8/17th), Pavarisa Yoktuan (-8/17th)
