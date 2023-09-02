The Morgan State Bears (0-0) visit the Richmond Spiders (0-0) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Richmond owned the 36th-ranked offense last year (31.3 points per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best with only 20.1 points allowed per game. Morgan State was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking fifth-worst with 270.0 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 30th in the FCS (336.3 yards allowed per game).

For more details on this contest, keep reading.

Richmond vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond vs. Morgan State Key Statistics (2022)

Richmond Morgan State 423.9 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.0 (124th) 333.4 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (27th) 141.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (71st) 282.4 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.0 (128th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 6 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Richmond Stats Leaders (2022)

Reece Udinski's previous season stat line: 3,612 passing yards (277.8 per game), 377-for-514 (73.3%), 29 touchdowns and five picks.

Last season, Aaron Dykes ran for 777 yards on 180 carries (59.8 yards per game) and scored four times. Dykes also collected 29 catches for 196 yards and two scores.

Savon Smith churned out 557 yards on 108 carries (42.8 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season. He was also successful in the air, catching 30 passes for 199 yards (15.3 per game) and three TDs.

Jakob Herres reeled in 77 catches for 972 yards (74.8 per game) while being targeted 88 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Leroy Henley also impressed receiving last season. He collected 73 receptions for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 87 times.

Jasiah Williams' stat line last year: 595 receiving yards, 81 catches, four touchdowns, on 86 targets.

Morgan State Stats Leaders (2022)

Carson Baker averaged 68.4 passing yards per outing and tossed seven touchdowns last season.

Alfonzo Graham averaged 104.2 rushing yards per game and collected eight rushing touchdowns.

Last season Jabriel Johnson rushed for 272 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Andre Crawley averaged 30.5 yards on two receptions per game and compiled two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Daymond Hamler collected two touchdowns and had 239 receiving yards (21.7 ypg) in 2022.

Tyler Wilkins grabbed 12 passes on his way to 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

