The Virginia Tech Hokies should win their game versus the Old Dominion Monarchs at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+16.5) Under (47.5) Virginia Tech 25, Old Dominion 20

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Hokies have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hokies compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Virginia Tech failed to notch a win ATS (0-1) as at least 16.5-point favorites last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Hokies games.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, one more than the average point total for Virginia Tech games a year ago.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Monarchs have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Monarchs covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

Old Dominion did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or greater last year.

In Monarchs games last season, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

The average total points scored in Old Dominion games last year (47.5) is 4.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Hokies vs. Monarchs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 19.3 24.7 21 19.6 17.8 29 Old Dominion 19.5 26.6 16.5 26.3 22.5 26.8

