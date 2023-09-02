The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) are massive 16.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0). The total has been set at 47.5 points for this matchup.

While Virginia Tech ranked 57th in total defense with 370.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking 15th-worst (314.7 yards per game). Old Dominion was a bottom-25 scoring offense last year, ranking 18th-worst with 19.5 points per contest. On defense, it ranked 64th in the FBS (26.6 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -16.5 -105 -115 47.5 -110 -110 -700 +500

Looking to place a bet on Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech covered the spread four times in 11 games last year.

The Hokies did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

In 11 Virginia Tech games last year, three went over the total.

Virginia Tech won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

The Monarchs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

The Hokies have an 87.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Virginia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells threw for 2,167 yards (197 per game), completing 59% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games last year.

Also, Wells ran for 212 yards and six TDs.

In 11 games, Kaleb Smith had 37 receptions for 674 yards (61.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Keshawn King rushed for 443 yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 11 games a season ago.

In the passing game, King scored one touchdown, with 20 receptions for 133 yards.

Jalen Holston rushed for 321 yards (29.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 11 games.

On defense last year, Dax Hollifield helped lead the charge with 57 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in 11 games.

TyJuan Garbutt totaled 6.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 22 tackles in 11 games.

In 11 games a season ago, Chamarri Conner recorded 51 tackles and two TFL.

In 2022, Nasir Peoples had 38 tackles and three TFL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.