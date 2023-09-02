The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) play at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Tennessee ranked 36th in scoring defense last season (22.8 points allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 46.1 points per game. Virginia was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking eighth-worst with 17 points per contest. On defense, it ranked 49th in the FBS (24 points allowed per game).

Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Virginia vs. Tennessee Key Statistics (2022)

Virginia Tennessee 344 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525.5 (4th) 357.5 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.4 (100th) 123 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (26th) 221 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.1 (5th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (10th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Virginia Stats Leaders (2022)

Brennan Armstrong averaged 221 passing yards per outing and completed seven touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 371 yards rushing with six touchdowns.

Perris Jones rushed for 365 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Keytaon Thompson averaged 57.9 receiving yards over the course of the 2022 season.

Dontayvion Wicks caught 30 passes last season on his way to 430 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Sackett Wood Jr. hauled in 12 passes on his way to 165 receiving yards a season ago.

Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Hendon Hooker's previous season stat line: 3,135 passing yards (241.2 per game), 229-for-329 (69.6%), 27 touchdowns and two picks. He also ran for 430 yards on 104 carries with five rushing TDs.

Last year Jaylen Wright took 146 rushing attempts for 875 yards (67.3 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Jabari Small churned out 734 yards on 157 carries (56.5 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last season.

Jalin Hyatt amassed 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 90 times, and averaged 97.5 yards per game.

Bru McCoy also impressed receiving last season. He had 52 receptions for 667 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times.

Ramel Keyton's stat line last year: 562 receiving yards, 31 catches, five touchdowns, on 51 targets.

