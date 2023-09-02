Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the game. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Virginia put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Tennessee went 10-3-0 ATS last season.

The Volunteers were favored by 28 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.