Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will try to get to Josiah Gray when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Marlins (-165). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 53, or 43.4%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 35-36, a 49.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of its 135 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-39 33-36 29-29 33-45 39-48 23-26

