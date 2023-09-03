Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins meet C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 126 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 384 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 591 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (7-11) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in two innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 26 starts this season.

Gray has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has made 26 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Joan Adon - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw

