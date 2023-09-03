Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (69-67), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit the Washington Nationals (62-75) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Marlins are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (6-12, 4.28 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.05 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 38, or 61.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 36 times in 78 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

