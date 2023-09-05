C.J. Abrams vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .245.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 79 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this year (54 of 128), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.298
|OBP
|.291
|.396
|SLG
|.410
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|48/14
|K/BB
|53/7
|18
|SB
|20
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
