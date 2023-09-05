Joey Meneses vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .279 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 90 of 130 games this year (69.2%), including 40 multi-hit games (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (51 of 130), with two or more runs 10 times (7.7%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.288
|AVG
|.270
|.332
|OBP
|.321
|.428
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|39
|49/16
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (1-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
