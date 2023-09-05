Lane Thomas vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.334), slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (153) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 73.5% of his games this year (100 of 136), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (30.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those games (14.0%).
- He has scored in 55.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.328
|AVG
|.244
|.365
|OBP
|.305
|.542
|SLG
|.429
|31
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|11
|42
|RBI
|32
|60/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|11
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.26 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
