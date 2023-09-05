Tuesday, Michael Chavis and the Washington Nationals square off against the New York Mets and Jose Quintana, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 31 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-3.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is hitting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Chavis has recorded a hit in 18 of 30 games this season (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).

In 30 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Chavis has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in eight games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .205 AVG .293 .222 OBP .356 .295 SLG .415 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 15/1 K/BB 14/4 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings