The Phoenix Mercury (9-28) welcome in the Washington Mystics (17-20) after dropping three straight home games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mystics have put together a 16-20-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have put together a 13-23-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, Phoenix has an ATS record of 6-10.

Mystics games have hit the over 13 out of 36 times this season.

Mercury games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.