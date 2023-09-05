Moriah Jefferson will lead the Phoenix Mercury (9-28) into a matchup against the Washington Mystics (17-20) one game after putting up 32 points in an 86-73 loss to the Lynx, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Mercury

The 79.9 points per game Washington puts up are just 3.9 fewer points than Phoenix gives up (83.8).

Washington makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The Mystics have a 9-6 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.1% from the field.

Washington's 32.8% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than opponents of Phoenix have shot from beyond the arc (36.6%).

The Mystics have put together a 7-7 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 36.6% of their three-point shots.

Washington averages 32.4 rebounds a contest, 1.7 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 77.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.4 points fewer than the 79.9 they've scored this year.

Washington's defense has been more porous as of late, as the team has given up 81.4 points per game over its past 10 compared to the 80.8 points per game its opponents average on the season.

The Mystics are trending up from beyond the arc during their last 10 outings, making 8.5 threes per game and shooting 33.9% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 7.5 makes and 32.8% from distance in the 2023 season.

