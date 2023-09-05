Tuesday's contest between the Washington Nationals (62-76) and the New York Mets (63-74) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Quintana (1-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (9-12) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (43.1%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 45 times in 100 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (595 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule