Lane Thomas will lead the Washington Nationals into a matchup with Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 127 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 595 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.451 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (9-12) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 27th start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Joan Adon Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Joan Adon - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray -

