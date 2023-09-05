Francisco Lindor and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals meet at Nationals Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 33 walks and 74 RBI (153 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He has a .285/.334/.484 slash line on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 3 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has put up 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 76 runs.

He has a .279/.327/.408 slash line on the year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

José Quintana Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Quintana Stats

Jose Quintana (1-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his ninth start of the season.

He has six quality starts in eight chances this season.

Quintana will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Quintana Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Aug. 29 6.0 3 0 0 5 3 at Braves Aug. 23 5.1 9 5 5 5 3 at Cardinals Aug. 17 6.0 3 2 2 5 4 vs. Braves Aug. 12 6.0 4 1 1 4 3 at Orioles Aug. 6 6.0 6 2 2 6 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 127 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .249/.330/.460 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has collected 106 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .225/.327/.525 on the year.

Alonso brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 3 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

