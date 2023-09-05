Riley Adams -- with an on-base percentage of .185 in his past 10 games, 157 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .281.

In 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%) Adams has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (9.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Adams has an RBI in 12 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .377 AVG .161 .429 OBP .235 .675 SLG .258 15 XBH 4 3 HR 1 13 RBI 7 23/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

