Riley Adams vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- with an on-base percentage of .185 in his past 10 games, 157 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .281.
- In 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%) Adams has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (9.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Adams has an RBI in 12 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.377
|AVG
|.161
|.429
|OBP
|.235
|.675
|SLG
|.258
|15
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|23/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Quintana (1-5) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
