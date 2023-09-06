Carter Kieboom vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carter Kieboom -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is hitting .214 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Kieboom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (36.4%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 11 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.125
|AVG
|.269
|.176
|OBP
|.296
|.125
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Butto (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.