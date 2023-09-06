Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .279.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 69.5% of his 131 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.5% of them.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 45 games this year (34.4%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (39.7%), including 10 multi-run games (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 62 .287 AVG .270 .333 OBP .321 .425 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 38 RBI 39 49/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings