Keibert Ruiz vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this year (72 of 115), with multiple hits 30 times (26.1%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 39 games this year (33.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 115 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.252
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.329
|.381
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|24/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Butto (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday, Aug. 15 -- the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
