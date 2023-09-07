Thinking about making Byron Pringle part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Washington Commanders wide receiver.

Byron Pringle Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 25.50 15.62 - Overall Rank 329 427 700 Position Rank 124 160 233

Byron Pringle 2022 Stats

A season ago, Pringle caught 10 passes on his way to 135 receiving yards and two TDs.

Pringle accumulated 9.9 fantasy points -- two catches, 39 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last season.

Byron Pringle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 2.2 2 1 22 0 Week 3 Texans 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 10 Lions 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 12 @Jets 7.2 2 2 12 1 Week 15 Eagles 9.9 2 2 39 1 Week 16 Bills 3.4 2 2 34 0 Week 17 @Lions 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.5 1 1 5 0

