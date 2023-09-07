Chuba Hubbard 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 52nd at his position (190th overall), Chuba Hubbard has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 73.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 45th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Carolina Panthers RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Chuba Hubbard Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|73.70
|92.84
|-
|Overall Rank
|177
|146
|190
|Position Rank
|44
|47
|52
Chuba Hubbard 2022 Stats
- Hubbard totaled 466 yards rushing on 95 attempts (27.4 yards per game), with two TDs, last season.
- Hubbard picked up 15.9 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 25 yards -- in Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.
- Hubbard accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 3 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.
Chuba Hubbard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|0.3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|2.5
|3
|25
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|0.7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|13.3
|9
|63
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|1.4
|5
|14
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|2.5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|6.5
|17
|65
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|15.9
|14
|74
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|6.7
|4
|10
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|12.5
|12
|125
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|6.5
|3
|12
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|6.9
|21
|69
|0
|0
