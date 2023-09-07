Logan Thomas, who is currently the 37th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (302nd overall), put up 38.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 40th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Washington Commanders TE.

Logan Thomas Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 38.30 51.27 - Overall Rank 280 269 302 Position Rank 38 33 37

Logan Thomas 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Thomas totaled 19.0 receiving yards on 3.6 targets a season ago.

Thomas picked up 9.7 fantasy points -- three catches, 37 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last season.

Logan Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 4.5 6 3 45 0 Week 2 @Lions 9.7 5 3 37 1 Week 3 Eagles 0.5 3 2 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 1.9 6 5 19 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 1.2 4 2 12 0 Week 11 @Texans 6.5 6 5 65 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.7 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Giants 2.0 4 3 20 0 Week 15 Giants 0.6 3 1 6 0 Week 16 @49ers 3.5 8 6 35 0 Week 17 Browns 5.6 7 6 56 0 Week 18 Cowboys 1.6 3 2 16 0

