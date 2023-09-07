How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Incarnate Word playing Santa Clara on ESPN+.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Santa Clara vs Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch CSU Fullerton vs Gonzaga
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Oregon State vs Seattle U
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs San Francisco
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Sacramento State vs Pacific
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch California vs California Baptist
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UNLV vs CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
