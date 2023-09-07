Stephen Sullivan 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Stephen Sullivan a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Carolina Panthers TE's 2023 fantasy outlook.
Stephen Sullivan Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|4.60
|15.33
|-
|Overall Rank
|460
|456
|932
|Position Rank
|86
|77
|133
Stephen Sullivan 2022 Stats
- Sullivan put together a solid campaign a year ago, generating 46 yards (2.7 ypg).
- Sullivan accumulated 3.3 fantasy points -- one reception, 33 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Stephen Sullivan 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Giants
|1.3
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|3.3
|2
|1
|33
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
