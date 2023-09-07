Currently the 21st wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (53rd overall), Terry McLaurin tallied 152.0 fantasy points last season, ranking him 14th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Washington Commanders WR later on in this article.

Terry McLaurin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 152.00 130.93 - Overall Rank 60 82 53 Position Rank 14 20 21

Terry McLaurin 2022 Stats

McLaurin hauled in 77 passes (on 120 targets) for 1,191 yards (70.1 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Commanders, and scored five touchdowns.

McLaurin picked up 16.5 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 13 versus the New York Giants.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys -- McLaurin ended up with 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 15 yards, on six targets.

Terry McLaurin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11.8 4 2 58 1 Week 2 @Lions 8.2 8 4 75 0 Week 3 Eagles 10.2 9 6 102 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 1.5 6 2 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7.6 6 5 76 0 Week 6 @Bears 5.2 4 3 41 0 Week 7 Packers 13.3 8 5 73 1 Week 8 @Colts 10.6 8 6 113 0 Week 9 Vikings 5.6 9 5 56 0 Week 10 @Eagles 12.8 11 8 128 0 Week 11 @Texans 5.6 7 4 55 0 Week 12 Falcons 5.3 6 4 48 0 Week 13 @Giants 16.5 12 8 105 1 Week 15 Giants 7.0 6 6 70 0 Week 16 @49ers 13.7 5 4 77 1 Week 17 Browns 3.7 5 2 25 0 Week 18 Cowboys 13.4 6 3 74 1

