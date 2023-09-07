Tommy Tremble, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 109th among TEs; 891st overall), tallied 33.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 43rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Carolina Panthers TE.

Tommy Tremble Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 33.40 22.07 - Overall Rank 288 389 791 Position Rank 41 61 109

Tommy Tremble 2022 Stats

Tremble caught 19 balls for 174 yards last season and three touchdowns. He averaged 10.2 receiving yards per game on 32 targets.

Tremble accumulated 9.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 33 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 17 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tommy Tremble 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 3 Saints 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 4 Cardinals 3.4 6 3 34 0 Week 5 49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 8.9 1 1 29 1 Week 8 @Falcons 1.7 4 2 17 0 Week 9 @Bengals 5.1 4 2 11 1 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 16 Lions 1.8 2 2 18 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 9.3 3 3 33 1 Week 18 @Saints 0.2 1 1 2 0

