C.J. Abrams vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams, with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 80 of 129 games this season (62.0%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (41.9%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.240
|AVG
|.250
|.301
|OBP
|.291
|.395
|SLG
|.410
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|26
|48/15
|K/BB
|53/7
|20
|SB
|20
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
