Carter Kieboom vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carter Kieboom -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), Kieboom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (25.0%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (33.3%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.105
|AVG
|.269
|.190
|OBP
|.296
|.105
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|5/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.31 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
